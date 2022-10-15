Pallavi Group of Institutions to support Telangana police awareness program

Hyderabad: The Pallavi Group of Institutions are supporting partners with the Telangana Police in the cybercrimes’ awareness program.
As part of the awareness program started with a theme ‘See yourself in cyber: together we make it safer’, the Pallavi Group of Institutions and the state police released a poster. A quiz, flash mob, webinar, audience poll, fact Friday, instachat with senior officers and live sessions were also being organized as part of the awareness program.
Additional Director-General of Police, Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra released the poster. DIG Women Safety Wing, B Sumathi, Pallavi Group of Institutions Director A Sushil Kumar and Pallavi Model School Boduppal Principal, Tanuja were also present on the occasion.