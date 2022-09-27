Telangana Police clear pending traffic challans worth over Rs 28 lakh

(File Photo) In the last five years, the Telangana State Police officers across the state have cleared a total of 11,601 pending traffic challans worth Rs.28.85 lakh.

According to Traffic Wing officials, traffic rules were being enforced without any exception and while strictly following the rule book. “The fact that we are imposing traffic challans on police and other government department vehicles clearly demonstrates that we are enforcing law against all categories of vehicles,” said A.V.Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Traffic), Hyderabad.

Since 2018, police officials from the department across the State were observed to have cleared traffic challans immediately, officials said.

Even the State-run TSRTC is being regularly fined and they had cleared off all the pending traffic challans to the tune of Rs.15 lakh in April this year.

Clarifying on a picture on Twitter and other social media platforms showing a police vehicle registered in the name of the Director General of Police having seven pending traffic challans worth Rs.6,945, traffic wing officials said the entire police department vehicles across the state are registered in the name of DGP.

The police officer using the particular vehicle which was in news had already cleared the pending challans, they said.