Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank organises MSME customer meet

More than 100 participants involved in various businesses under MSME sector attended the meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: To create awareness along with offering credit support to entrepreneurs from various business sectors of MSME, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) organized a MSME customer meet at NI-MSME here on Wednesday. More than 100 participants involved in various businesses under MSME sector attended the meeting.

PNB Zonal Head Hyderabad, Deepak Kumar Srivastava said taking forward the government initiative of Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan, the bank has been supporting the MSME sector with borrower friendly schemes. PNB Circle Head Hyderabad NVS Prasad Reddy said the bank has always gone a step ahead while providing financial assistance to MSME sector.

Also Read Hyderabad: SNIST empowers innovation at Smart India Hackathon

During the meeting, the MSME loan sanctions to the tune of Rs.132 crores has been conveyed to entrepreneurs. The meeting was also attended by S Glory Swarupa, DG -NIMSME, Naveen Reddy, assistant director – office of Commissioner of Industries and B Sreedhar, assistant director – MSME development institute.