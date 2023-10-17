AIPNBOA organises blood donation camp in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: The AIPNBOA Hyderabad and Secunderabad Circles organized a blood donation camp at PNB, Zonal Office, here, on the eve of All India Punjab National Bank Officers’ Association diamond jubilee year celebrations.

The camp organized in association with the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) collected 150 units of blood. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Zonal Manager, Hyderabad, inaugurated the camp in the presence of Deputy Zonal Manager and Circle Head Hyderabad. M Siva Mohan, OGS and G Venkanna, AGS of the association, thanked the PNB management and IPM for the support.