Palle Pragathi changing face of rural Telangana: Errabelli

Published Date - 10:10 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao addressing the gathering while participating in Palle Pragathi programme held in Malkapur of Kothapalli mandal on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the face of villages has been changed with the launch of Palle Pragathi programme across the State. The new pension scheme of providing pension to people crossing the age of 57 years would be provided from the next month. Dayakar Rao along with BC Welfare and Civil supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar participated in the 5th phase of Palle Pragathi programme held at Malkapur of Kothapalli mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that massive changes were taking place in rural areas with the launch of Palle Pragathi programme. The spread of diseases in villages has completely vanished as there was a tremendous improvement in sanitation in rural areas, he said.

Comparing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Mahatma Gandhi, the Panchayat Raj Minister said that Chandrashekhar Rao brought independence to Telangana by putting his life at risk. So, the people of the State have to support the Chief Minister, he said.

In his 40 years of political life, he has never seen a Chief Minister like K Chandrashekahar Rao, who was doing everything for the welfare of farmers. No other State government in the country was implementing the schemes that have been implemented in Telangana, he noted.

The Minister said that before the formation of the separate State, farmers used to worry a lot about irregular and poor-quality power supply. However, the situation has now changed after Telangana formation. In the entire country, Telangana was the only State which was supplying 24-hour free electricity to agriculture sector, he noted.

Further, he said, in order to provide crop investment support to farmers, the TRS government was giving financial support of Rs 10,000 per acre per annum under Rythu Bandhu scheme. So far, Rs 165 crore of funds was released to clear bills of Gram Panchayats, said Dayakar Rao, adding that to give funds under Sree Nidhi scheme if the women came up with an innovative idea. Informing that Rs 5 crore was already sanctioned to lay roads in Malkapur, he promised to sanction another Rs one crore to the village.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that earlier, the pandemic kind of situations used to prevail in rural areas as people used to consume the water from tanks and springs due to lack of safe drinking water facilities. Finding a permanent solution to the problem, the State government has taken up Mission Bhagiratha programme and was supplying safe drinking water to each household by providing tap connection. Besides Rs 1,00,116 under Kalyanalaxmi for the marriage of power women, Rs 13,000 cash and KCR kit were also being provided to lactating women, he said. In order to provide quality education to poor students, Gurukulam schools have also been established across the State. The Minister wanted the people to bless the Chief Minister to live a complete life since the latter was providing free current, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara Pensions, Kalyanalaxmi, KCR Kits and other schemes.

The Ministers also inaugurated rural sports grounds and planted saplings. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, ZP CEO Priyanka, DRDO Srilatha, District Panchayat Officer Veera Buchaiah and others participated in the programme.

