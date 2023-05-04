Palle Ravi Kumar Goud appointed as chairman of Telangana Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation

Telangana government appointed Nalgonda’s Palle Ravi Kumar Goud as the chairman of the Telangana State Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited
Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday appointed Nalgonda’s Palle Ravi Kumar Goud as the chairman of the Telangana State Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited for a period of two years. To this effect, GO Ms 656 was issued by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, directing the BC Welfare Department to take necessary action accordingly.