Palle Ravi Kumar Goud appointed as chairman of Telangana Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday appointed Nalgonda’s Palle Ravi Kumar Goud as the chairman of the Telangana State Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited for a period of two years. To this effect, GO Ms 656 was issued by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, directing the BC Welfare Department to take necessary action accordingly.

