Paloncha-based Nava Limited wins Industry Awards-2022 in CSR category

Nava Limited senior vice president Nikhil Devineni and chief administrator Shyam Sundar received the Best CSR Practices Platinum Trophy from IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Nava Limited vice president Nikhil Devineni received Best CSR Practices Platinum Trophy from IT Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad recently.

Kothagudem: Paloncha-based Nava Limited has won ‘Industry Awards-2022 in Best CSR Practices category.

The Telangana government along with GlobalLinker announced the award winners at the recent annual meeting organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Hyderabad. Company senior vice president Nikhil Devineni and chief administrator Shyam Sundar received the Best CSR Practices Platinum Trophy from IT Minister KT Rama Rao, said Nava Limited vice president L Venkata Sarath Babu here on Tuesday.

The company has set up a central oxygen system, safe drinking water facility at Mata Shishu Arogya Kendra, Ramavaram, modern medical equipment at Nava Bharat Eye Centre, safe drinking water facilities in many villages, he said, adding that classrooms and toilets were also constructed by the company in government schools besides providing dual desks, conducting spoken English classes, free tuitions and recruitment of computer teachers as part of its CSR activities.