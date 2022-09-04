Rajagopal Reddy challenges TPCC president for open debate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: BJP leader and former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Sunday challenged TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for open debate on the properties amassed by both of them after entering the politics.

Speaking at a meeting of BJP members held at Gattuppal, Rajagopal Reddy said Revanth Reddy had no moral right to criticise him. He alleged that before entering politics, Revanth Reddy was involved in cheating the people. The TPCC president has been working as per the direction of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he claimed. People of the State were well aware about the leaders, who have sold themselves to earn huge amount of money.

Hinting at Note-for-Vote case, he reminded that people were well aware of the case in which Revanth Reddy went to jail. “I am challenging Revanth Reddy to accept his proposal for open debate on the properties of the both. Revanth Reddy can choose any place and time for the open debate,” he maintained.

Terming by-elections as fight between people of Munugode and family rule of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he exuded confidence that virtue and self respect of people would win in the by-polls. The entire country was looking towards Munugode to know the verdict of by-polls. Hence, voters of Munugode should give a verdict, which would remain in the history.

He pointed out that TRS government has setup Gattuppal mandal, sanctioned 10 lakh Aasra pensions and launched Choutuppal-Narayanpur road workers after his resignation to MLA post.