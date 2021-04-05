Panchayat Raj employees thank Kavitha for taking up their issues with govt

They said due to her initiative, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao allocated Rs 500 crore in the 2021-22 budget for rural local bodies of Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads.

Hyderabad: The members of Telangana Panchayat Raj Chamber along with Telangana State ZPTCs and MPTCs Association called on Nizamabad Local Bodies Constituency MLC K Kavitha on Monday and thanked her for taking up their issues with the State government. They said due to her initiative, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao allocated Rs 500 crore in the 2021-22 budget for rural local bodies of Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha stated that the Chief Minister was committed to strengthen the local bodies and had allotted Rs 252 crore to Zilla Parishads and Rs 248 crore for Mandal Parishads in an unprecedented manner. She said the role of elected representatives of local bodies in the administrative system was crucial and they will be made to participate more actively in rural development.

Telangana Panchayat Raj Chamber State president Chimpula Satyanarayana Reddy, general secretary Badhepally Siddhartha, Telangana State MPTC Association State president Chimpula Shailaja Satyanarayana Reddy, general secretary Perumalla Guttayya, Telangana State ZPTC Association State president Bellam Srinivas, general secretary Bharat Prasad and honorary president Nagesh and others were present.

