Panchayat worker electrocuted at Ganesh pandal in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 06:22 PM

Medak: Ganesh Chathurthi festivities turned tragic here with a panchayat worker, who was engaged in sweeping work close to a Ganesh pandal, was electrocuted at Rajapet village in Havelighanpur mandal on Monday morning.

The victim was Dasari Pochaiah (60). Pochaiah touched an electric wire connected to the pandal while sweeping close by the pandal.

He suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. The incident left the entire village in shock.

A case was registered. The body was shifted to the government hospital in Medak for postmortem.