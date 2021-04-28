Pandemic begins to play on the minds of people

Volunteer groups in the city sry up helplines which work round the clock to help the affected.

By | Namrata Srivastava | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: A view of the world through a window. No friends. No laughing out loud in class. No playing in the open ground. No outings with friends. On top of these all, the chilling fear of the virus that is prowling outside. All these, now for over a year. Even the strongest of minds can take a beating in such circumstances.

The continuing pandemic is affecting the mental health of many people with some even not realising it. However, help is around, with a few volunteer groups in the city coming up with a free helpline number, working around the clock to help those affected.

The C19 Task Force, which has been active in helping people find plasma donors and procure oxygen and medicines, has now started a tele-counselling service with the help of a few mental health experts.

Akhil Ennamsetty, who started the Task Force, says many initially told him to stick to arranging plasma donors. “However, I could see so many people around me struggling with anxiety, panic and stress. I wanted to extend a helping hand and so we started a helpline, where people can send their queries or share their distress via WhatsApp, and we call them back as soon as possible,” he says.

“People are scared looking at what is happening around them. These are critical issues that need to be addressed urgently,” he says.

More than the pandemic, the uncertain future too is equally scary for many. Pooja Agarwal, a therapist, Pause for Perspective, says, “For the last few weeks, the number of people approaching us for counselling has increased. Apart from being scared about the second wave, people are also uncertain about the future.”

She adds, “After a rough 2020, we all were looking forward to this year to start afresh. The cases were low, we even had two vaccines. But no one expected this sudden surge. Many are in severe anxiety as they are not sure of the future.”

Apart from a regular, paid service, Pause for Perspective also runs a free service for people going through mental health issues.

The problem, though, is not just limited to this. Many patients who are cured of the virus, are worried about how to take care of themselves.

“After recovery, they are not sure of how to stay fit or if they are well enough to return to earlier routines. We deal with such cases too. Once they know what to do, they can handle the situation better,” says Akhil.

What can you do?

Knowing that not everyone can get to a counsellor, Pooja shares a few tips for people to de-stress.

“A major thing is to set a limit for yourself. Watching or reading a lot of news can be distressing. So, limit the amount of time spent on those. Switch off once in a while and just watch a movie or read a book that will help you unwind. You can also look for activities that will help you de-stress – art and music are good options.”

Reach out

* C19 Task Force — WhatsApp on +919398937349 and via email at c19taskforce.india@gmail.com

* Pause for Perspective — For free counselling call 8106864001. For extended paid counselling, call 9490708947.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .