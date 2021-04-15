Legal notice served to Kakatiya Urban Development Authority

In the notice, Akhil stated the KUDA had caused insult to The Constitution of India, 1950, by omitting the words ‘Socialist’, ‘Secular’, and ‘integrity’ from the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

Warangal Urban: The Vice-Chairperson (VC), Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), Warangal, was served a legal notice for a purported ‘insult caused to The Constitution of India, 1950’ by a local advocate Akhil Ennamsetty on Wednesday.

In the notice, Akhil stated the KUDA had caused insult to The Constitution of India, 1950, by omitting the words ‘Socialist’, ‘Secular’, and ‘integrity’ from the Preamble of the Constitution of India painted on a replica at Ambedkar Junction in Hanamkonda.

He said that the KUDA had committed the offence under The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971. He urged the KUDA to set things right immediately.

An LLM (Human Rights) PG holder from the Edinburgh Law School, Akhil has been fighting on various issues related to civic and civil rights in Warangal in particular in India in general.

