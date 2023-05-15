Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sithara Entertainments’ upcoming film’s title and first glimpse released

Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have come together to produce a big action spectacle with Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas have come together to produce a big action spectacle with Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela. Panja Vaisshnav Tej has decided to do action entertainer film for the first time in his career.

The adrenaline rush inducing action film, #PVT04, has been titled as ‘Aadikeshava’. The team has released a high-octane action packed teaser, introducing us into the world of the characters and the film.

‘Adikeshava’ teaser introduces us to Rudra, Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s character. In a small village, goons look to occupy Shiva temple and he decides to stop them. Where will this clash lead to and what will happen next?

The teaser ends on this high intrigue and as Rudra, Panja Vaisshnav Tej looks macho and sharp. In an action role, the actor looks at ease and it doesn’t look like his first action film. Sreeleela is playing the role of Chitra, a heart stealer, and Aparna Das is playing the role of Vajra Kaleswari Devi. Joju George is debuting in Telugu cinema with this movie and he is playing an evil antagonist.

‘Aadikeshava’ is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. Presented by Srikara Studios and National Award winning editor, Navin Nooli is editing the movie.

Srikanth N Reddy is debuting with this action entertainer in a big way. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and his BGM for the teaser, has increased expectations for the movie. More details about the film to be announced soon.