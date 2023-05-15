Fiery glimpse from Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s #PVT04 to release

Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, who have been synonymous with content-oriented entertaining films have come up with high adrenaline rush inducing action-packed entertainer with #PVT04. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:37 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

#pvt04

Hyderabad: Panja Vaisshnav Tej has been making smart script choices from his debut. He has decided to take on a high-octane action entertainer for his next.

Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, who have been synonymous with content-oriented entertaining films have come up with high adrenaline rush inducing action-packed entertainer with #PVT04. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

The movie team has announced the release of a fiery and fiesty glimpse that delves into the world of #PVT04 on Monday evening. The pulsating action glimpse will be released to increase the buzz and expectations of the public.

Joju George, National Award-winning actor from Malayalam cinema, is making his debut with this film in Telugu. His look from movie appears devilishly evil. The character poster of the actor indicated it already. We are in for a treat with confrontational scenes between him and Vaisshnav, as the team already introduced Vaisshnav Tej’s character in the announcement video.

First look of the actor is yet to be unveiled and it will be one beyond imagination, promises the team. Sreeleela is playing playful, naughty, bubbly heart-stealer and beautiful charmer Chitra, in the movie. The actor is excited about the character and her portions have come out superbly.

Aparna Das as Vajra Kaleswari Devi is pretty and gorgeous on the eye. Their character posters released by the team have created very positive buzz for the film.

BGM by sensational music director, GV Prakash Kumar is expected to give right pump to the mighty action spectacle. Srikanth N Reddy is debuting with the film as writer and director. AS Prakash is doing the art work and Navin Nooli is editing the film.