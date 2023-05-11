GV Prakash Kumar to compose music for Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s PVT04

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:43 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments, one of the most popular production houses, is coming up with #PVT04, a yet-untitled film starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sreeleela, Joju George and Aparna Das. Fortune Four Cinema is co-producing the film and Srikara Studios is presenting the film. Srikanth N Reddy is debuting with the movie as writer and director.

The action entertainer has created huge buzz among audiences with inclusion of latest sensational talent Sreeleela. Later, with Joju George and Aparna Das, joining the cast, the anticipation for the film as increased multifold.

Vaisshnav, after impressing everyone with his debut film, ‘Uppena’, chose to do different kind of genres. The actor has been looking forward to showcase his versatility and prove his skills in all kinds of films. Now, he is coming up with a mass action entertainer.

The announcement video of the film made it clear that we are going to watch him in a role like never before. The vibrant teaser has set positive expectations on the film.

To make it even bigger, multi-faceted musical genius GV Prakash Kumar has come onboard to compose music for this film. With Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, he delivered a musical blockbuster like ‘Sir’/’Vaathi’, with Dhanush in the lead role.

The album of #PVT04 is going to a big chartbuster for sure. The team has announced that a glimpse is getting ready for release soon.