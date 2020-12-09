Parineeti expresses gratitude as she completes 9 years in Bollywood

New Delhi: Actor Parineeti Chopra expressed gratitude as she completed nine years in Bollywood on Wednesday.
9 years. THANKYOU. 💕 🙏 #9YearsOfParineetiChopra
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 9, 2020
“9 years. THANKYOU. #9YearsOfParineetiChopra,” she tweeted.
The 32-year-old actor also recalled the moment when she was signed by the Yash Raj Films banner for her debut flick Maneesh Sharma’s ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’.
“#9YearsOfParineetiChopra,” Parineeti tweeted as she shared the old tweet.
“Guyssss!! The BIGGEST news!! I am being launched by Yash Raj Films as their new talent and I’m signing a 3 film deal!!!!!!!!! 😀 :D,” the ‘Ishaqzaade,’ actor’s old tweet read.
Today also marks the ninth anniversary of Parineeti Chopra’s debut flick ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.’ (ANI)