Parliamentary Standing Committee appreciates Telangana’s 2BHK scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: The members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs complimented the State government for taking up 2BHK dignity housing project.

The committee composed of members from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha under the chairmanship of Rajiv Ranjan Singh which is on a study tour to Hyderabad on Saturday visited Kollur and inspected the 2BHK dignity housing project.

The committee members enquired about the implementation of the programme in the State and complimented the State government for taking up such a massive housing programme. The committee members went round the housing complexes and inspected the flats.

Officials informed the committee members that as per the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao the two bedroom houses were being provided at free of cost to the beneficiaries.

Commissioner Municipal Administration N Sathyanarayana briefed the committee about the dignity housing scheme which is the flagship programme of Telangana government. He said that 15,660 2BHK houses have been constructed in Kollur for shelterless poor by dovetailing with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The officials informed that the unit cost of each house is Rs 6.05 which includes infrastructure cost of Rs 75,000 . The Centre’s share is Rs 1.50 lakh while the State share is Rs 4.55 lakh.

Sangareddy Collector Sarath, Ranga Reddy Collector Amoy Kumar and other senior officials from GHMC, revenue and police department were present.