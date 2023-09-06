Parts of Adilabad, Asifabad see light to moderate rains

The actual rainfall of the district was 1,049 mm as against 869 mm from June 1 to September 6, posting an excess by 21 percent.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Adilabad: Several parts of both Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts saw light to moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday, cheering farmers.

The average rainfall of the district was 50.3 mm. Indervelli mandal had the highest rainfall of 69.7 mm, followed by Bela which registered 67.6 mm. Bheempur, Jainad, Gadiguda, Adilabad Rural, Mavala and Neradigonda mandals recorded over 50 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 1,049 mm as against 869 mm from June 1 to September 6, posting an excess by 21 percent.

Meanwhile, Kumram Bheem Asifabad’s average rainfall was 26.3 mm. Wakindi mandal received the highest rainfall of 63.4 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 962 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 889 mm, showing an excess by eight percent.

Paddy and cotton farmers were upbeat over the rains.

