Parts of erstwhile Adilabad see heavy rains

The average rainfall of Mancherial district was gauged to be 74.5 mm, while Vemanapalli and Kotapalli mandals registered 152.3 mm and 136.6 mm of rainfall respectively.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 12:23 PM

Adilabad: Parts of erstwhile Adilabad district saw heavy rains, affecting rural parts on Thursday night.

The average rainfall of Mancherial district was gauged to be 74.5 mm, while Vemanapalli and Kotapalli mandals registered 152.3 mm and 136.6 mm of rainfall respectively. Kannepalli, Jaipur, Bheemaram and Chennur mandal saw over 90 mm of rainfall. Luxettipet, Hajipur, Dandepalli, Thandur, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Naspur and Mandamarri mandals had somewhere between 40 mm and 80 mm of rainfall.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad district’s average rainfall was measured to be 66 mm. Kaghaznagar mandal received the highest rainfall of 167 mm, followed by Penchikalpet mandal which had 154 mm of rainfall. Sirpur (T) and Koutala mandal saw 107 mm and 97.6 mm of rainfall, respectively. Dahegaon and Chintalamanepalli mandals witnessed over 80 mm of rainfall.

The average rainfall of Nirmal district was 31.4 mm. Kaddampeddur mandal experienced 106 mm of rainfall, followed by Pembi mandal which recorded 93 mm of rainfall. Adilabad district’s average rainfall was 21.4 mm. Sirikonda mandal received the highest rainfall of 33 mm.

Due to the rains, connectivity of scores of villages was snapped in Kotapalli mandal of Mancherial district. Rainwater inundated low-lying areas in Kaghaznagar town, streams and rivulets were swelled in Chintalamanepalli, Penchikalpet, Dahegaon, Sirpur (T) and Bejjur mandal, disconnecting interior villages from the mainstream of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.