Parvathipuram Manyam: Elephant creates panic among Kothavalasa residents

According to officials, the animal was sighted in Mirthivalasa of Balijipeta mandal in the district and had travelled approximately 40 kms during the previous night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:00 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Elephant sighted at Parvathipuram Railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

Parvathipuram Manyam: Residents of Kothavalasa were left in a state of panic as an elephant entered their residential areas.

A viral video on social media showed the elephant wandering in the railway station.

The locals have appealed to the forest officials to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents.

