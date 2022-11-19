Pasha XI emerge champions of TCA Nizamabad T20 league

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

(Pasha XI team members receiving the winners trophy) Pasha XI crowned champions defeating ABCC by five wickets in the final of TCA Nizamabad T20 league

Hyderabad: Pasha XI crowned champions defeating ABCC by five wickets in the final of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League held at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Saturday.

Batting first, Musaib hit 42 runs as ABCC posted 123/9 in 20 overs. For Pasha XI Deepak snared three wickets for 28. In reply, Rayees scored 44 to guide his side to home.

Also Read Vikram stars for Super Kings at TCA Nizamabad T20 league

Brief Scores: ABCC 123/9 in 20 Overs (Abdul Wasey 25, Musaib 42; Deepak 3/28) lost to Pasha XI 125/5 in 17.3 Overs (Upendra 27, Rayees 44); Awards: Man of the Match: Rayees (Pasha XI); Best Batsman & Man of the Series: Vikram Jadhav (SKS Super Kings CC); Best Bowler: Abdul Avez (Bodhan Badsha XI); Best Fielder: Arjun M (TCA Pasha XI).