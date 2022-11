Vikram stars for Super Kings at TCA Nizamabad T20 league

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: Vikram Jadhav scored 69 and snared two wickets for 16 to guide SKS Super Kings to a 25-run win over Makloor XI in the quarterfinals of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League held at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Thursday.

Batting first, Super Kings rode on Vikram’s half-century to post 128/6 in 18 overs. In reply, Makloor XI managed only 103/7 in 18 overs. SKS Super Kings, ABCC, TCA Pasha XI and Yarkshire CC made it to the semifinals.

Brief Scores (Quarterfinals): TCA SKS Super Kings 128/6 in 18 Overs (Vikram Jadhav 69, Shazed Khan 30, T Vijay 2/18) bt Makloor XI 103/7 in 18 Overs (Pranesh Kumar 37, Vikram Jadhav 2/16); Yarkshire CC 153/6 in 18 Overs ( Mohd Azharuddin 40, Iliyas 38) bt Mujahid XI 104 in 16.3 Overs (Syed Mujahid Ahmed 32, Gourav Sharma 4/14, Mohd Azharuddin 3/16); ABCC 112/8 in 18 Overs (Mohammed Minhaj Uddin 37, Hemanth Abhi 4/22) bt Bodhan Badsha 107/9 in 18 Overs (T Adarsh 26, Musaib 2/11); Pasha XI 132 in 15.4 Overs (Rayees 46, M Mani 33, Abdul Sammad 4/15 ) bt MCC XI 92 in 15.2 overs (Atif Fazal Khan 3/7).