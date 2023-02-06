| Passengers Can Now Order Food On Whatsapp While Traveling In Trains

Passengers can now order food on WhatsApp while traveling in trains

Indian Railways has recently started WhatsApp for the railway passengers to order food through e-catering services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: You can now order food through WhatsApp while traveling in the Indian railway.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has started a WhatsApp communication for the railway passengers to order food through e-catering services. The e-catering services can be used through a specially developed website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in as well its e-catering app – ‘Food on Track’.

Indian Railways has recently started WhatsApp for the railway passengers to order food through e-catering services. A business WhatsApp number 91-8750001323 has been started for the purpose.

Initially, two stages implementation of e-catering services was planned through WhatsApp Communication. In the first phase, the Business WhatsApp number will be sending a message to the customer booking e-ticket for opting for e-catering services through clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

Railway officials said with this option, the customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring downloading of the app.

In the next phase of the services, WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two way communication platform for the customer wherein an Artificial Intelligence power chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals for them.