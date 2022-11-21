| Have A Waitlisted Train Ticket Heres How You Can Upgrade To A Flight

Have a waitlisted train ticket? Here’s how you can upgrade to a flight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Have a waitlisted train ticket? Here’s how you can upgrade to a flight The option can be availed only through the Trainman application, which is available on android and iOS.

Hyderabad: In a move that aims to minimise stress over waitlisted train tickets and make journeys smoother, Trainman, an authorised partner of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has introduced Trip Assurance.

The new service promises passengers an upgrade from waitlisted train tickets to guaranteed flight tickets.

The option can be availed only through the Trainman application, which is available on android and iOS. Waitlisted passengers can check the percentage score on a given prediction metre while booking a ticket on the app.

If the prediction score is 90 per cent or more, that is if the passenger’s train ticket is likely to be confirmed, the Trip Assurance fee would be Re 1. If the score is lower, a nominal fee is charged depending on the class of the ticket.

In case the ticket is confirmed at the time of chart preparation, the Trip Assurance Fee is refunded back into the passenger’s account. However, if it is not confirmed, Trainman offers the passenger a flight ticket at no additional cost.

Trip Assurance is currently available for ticket booking on around 130 trains, including all Rajdhani trains. It will only cover cities that have airports.

According to Trainman’s official website, “If your waitlisted ticket remains waitlisted at the time of chart preparation, Trainman will provide you with a confirmed flight ticket for the same journey.”