Passport Office operations in Kamareddy temporarily suspended

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 07:42 PM

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office has temporarily suspended its operations at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kamareddy due to operational reasons.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the RPO informed that the applicants with appointments booked from February 26 will receive an SMS providing them with the option to reschedule their appointments. Additional appointments are being made available at the Passport Seva Kendra in Nizamabad to accommodate these changes.

However, applicants have the option to reschedule their appointments to any of the PSK’s/POPSK’s in Telangana according to their convenience and availability, the release stated. For any other concerns, applicants may reach out to rpo.hyderabad@mea.gov.in