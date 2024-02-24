Kamareddy: Major fire breaks out in Post Office Passport e-Seva Kendra

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 11:36 AM

Representational Image.

Kamareddy: A major fire broke out at the Post Office Passport E-Seva Kendra (Passport E-Office) in Kamareddy district headquarters in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to reports, computers and files in the office were gutted in the fire. On receiving the information, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. As per preliminary investigation the fire was caused by a short circuit. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.