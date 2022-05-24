Patancheru DSP distributes 1,000 t-Shirts to job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:08 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

DSP S Bheem Reddy, Inspector N Venugopal Reddy are distributing T-shirts to Police job aspirants in Patancheru on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru DSP S Bheem Reddy advised the aspirants of police jobs to stay away from social media until the examination was completed. Speaking to the aspirants who were being provided free training at the coaching centre in Patancheru on Tuesday, the DSP has suggested that they should concentrate on the examination keeping everything aside.

DSP and Inspector Patancheru N Venugopal Reddy have distributed two pairs of t-shirts to 500 aspirants who were attending the free coaching classes. To help them to prepare for physical tests, Reddy said that they have presented the t-Shirts. In charge of the free coaching centre K Shiva Shankar and others were present.

