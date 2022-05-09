Patancheru Govt school will have corporate-level building: MLA Mahipal Reddy

Published Date - 06:01 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Sangareddy: The Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has said that Government will build a corporate-level school building for Girl’s High School in Patancheru.

After laying the foundation stone for the construction of 10 additional classrooms, a conference hall, a modern kitchen, and toilets for Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Patancheru town on Monday, the Patancheru MLA said that the construction of these school buildings will stand up to the expectations of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who wanted to change the face of schools, by launching “Mana Vuru Mana Badi programme” this year.

Since the Chief Minister wanted to provide free KG to PG education on the same campus, he further said that they have also built School, Junior College, Degree and PG College on the same campus in Patancheru town. Saying that Gland Pharma has donated the entire fund of Rs 2 crore as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), the MLA said they will complete the construction of the school within 10 months. Reddy thanked the management of Gland Pharma for their generous gesture.

Earlier, the MLA has also laid a foundation for the Integrated Engineering building on the premises of the block office which will house the offices of Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, Irrigation and Rural Water and Sanitation Engineering wings offices of Patancheru Constituency.

The construction of the buildings will be taken up with an outlay of Rs 2 crore. Reddy has said that the presence of all the engineering buildings on the same premises will help all sections of the people. GHMC Corporator Mettu Kumar Yadav and others were present.

