Watch: Bajrang Dal activists protest at Kachiguda theatre against ‘Pathaan’

While some marched into the theatre carrying saffron flags in hand, others climbed onto the terrace and smeared the movie posters with black ink shouting slogans

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:09 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Asian Tarakarama Cineplex theatre in Kachiguda on Wednesday when a group of right-wing workers from Bajrang Dal staged demonstrations demanding the screening of the movie ‘Pathaan’ be stopped.

While some marched into the theatre carrying saffron flags in hand, others climbed onto the terrace and smeared the movie posters with black ink shouting slogans like ‘Bandh karo, Bandh karo, Pathaan movie Bandh karo,” and ‘Shah Rukh Khan Down Down’.

Also Read Pathaan Review: The promos are but a tip of the iceberg

Consequently, the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police stepped up security at the theatres in the city.

Watch: