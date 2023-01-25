‘Pathaan’ pulls King Khan’s fans to theatres; exceeds expectations at multiple levels

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Pathaan’ is being claimed as one of the biggest blockbusters as it crosses the advance bookings of major releases in the recent past, like ‘KGF 2’. Taking into consideration the fact that it is a non-holiday release and most of the box-office releases over the past few months haven’t fared very well, the movie has exceeded the expectations of many.

The fact that it is SRK’s comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years is being regarded as one of the reasons for the movie’s roaring success, among others. The patriotic spy-thriller starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in significant roles, and directed by Siddharth Anand, released on January 25 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

The movie has been making a buzz among the masses for its excellent action and VFX sequences. Its music, too, has been a hit with the title track having more than 140 million hits on YouTube already. Considering it is one of the biggest releases since the beginning of the year and the large fan base of leads, the movie is expected to do even better over the weekend.

The critics, too, have claimed it to be a perfect comeback for King Khan.

