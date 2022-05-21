Patient charged Rs 3,000 ‘for crying’ during doctor’s appointment in US

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a hospital in New York City in the United States has charged a woman $40 or Rs 3,000 extra in her medical bill for crying.

A YouTuber shared the anecdote, along with the medical bill, on Twitter. She explained how doctors charged her sister an extra amount for crying. “My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying,” the post reads.

She further stated that her ailing sister was struggling to find proper care at a hospital which made her jittery and frustrated. Instead of addressing her concern, the hospital administration charged her an extra amount, which was more than the amount she paid for medical tests.

She explained that her sister has a “rare disease” and “got emotional because she feels frustrated and helpless,” as she reportedly struggled to find care.

“One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing,” she wrote.

The photo went viral with thousands of comments from people expressing their shock. Many even shared similar situations.

A woman commented that her daughter was charged $44 for “skin to skin contact” after giving birth. One Twitter user claimed that they were charged $250 after a gastrointestinal specialist simply popped into their room to say hello.

According to a recent study by Kaiser Family Foundation, half of the American adults said they put off or skipped some sort of health or dental care in the past year because of the cost.