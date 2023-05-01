| Patralekhaa Leaves Fans Wanting For More As She Shares Bts Pictures From The Set Of Phule

Patralekhaa leaves fans wanting for more as she shares BTS pictures from the set of ‘Phule’

The effervescent actor Patralekhaa shall be seen playing Savitribai Phule in her upcoming film by Anant Mahadevan titled ‘Phule’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:14 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Savitribai Phule is the light that guided females in India towards literacy and being independent. Known for her realistic portrayals, Patralekhaa shall be seen playing Savitribai Phule in her upcoming film by Anant Mahadevan, ‘Phule’.

The effervescent actor took to Instagram and shared some BTS pictures from the shoot. Fans caught a glimpse of Patralekhaa in her look from the film, some serene pictures of the beautiful sky, and her super-glam selfie, leaving her fans wanting for more!

In one of her recent interviews, the actor spoke about the challenges of playing such an iconic character without any visual references as there were only handwritten manuscripts, poems penned by Savitribai Phule that she could refer to. She also spoke about the challenges about playing such a celebrated, historic figure.

On the work front, Patralekhaa will be next seen in a Luv Ranjan film, and has also recently shot for an Anubhav Sinha film. Her upcoming projects also include ‘Gulkanda’, a Netflix Original, ‘Heer Sara aur Pondicherry’, apart from a few untitled projects. Besides these, the actor had a successful start to the year with her web show ‘Aar ya Paar’.