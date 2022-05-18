Pattana Pragathi in GHMC from June 3

Hyderabad: The Pattana Pragathi programme this year in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will begin on June 3 and continue till June 15.

Ahead of this programme, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi held a meeting here on Wednesday with officials of the GHMC to discuss the action plan. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formulated the Pattana Pragathi programme to improve living conditions of people by providing them better services, she called for involvement of the people too in the programme.

The series of works that will be taken up under the programme include precautionary and preventive measures against seasonal diseases, sanitation & solid waste management and Telangana Ku Haritha Haram activities.

