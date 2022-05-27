Pattana Pragathi: Telangana to set up ward-level panels

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: The State government has proposed to set up ward-level committees before the commencement of the Pattana Pragathi programme on June 3. It also plans to brief these committees about the objectives, progress and report card of the programme with people in their respective areas.

Each committee is likely to have 15 members with representation from youth, women, senior citizens and other eminent people from each ward, sources said. With the monsoon fast approaching, emphasis is on sanitation. The upcoming edition of the Pattana Pragathi will focus on the removal of wild bushes along roads, clearing debris from road margins and desilting drains to ensure the free flow of drainage water and rainwater.

To ensure sustainability of public toilets, 18 cleanliness parameters have been framed. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department has developed a real-time monitoring system called the Pattana Pragathi Toilet Monitoring System (PPTMS) to track the progress, quality and sustainability of public sanitation facilities. Every Tuesday and Friday, toilets will be inspected to check the 18 parameters.

The upkeep of sanitation in government schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres and cleaning of public places or community areas such as parks, health centres, bus stops and markets will also be accorded priority. Regular spraying of disinfectants and the exercise of releasing oil balls would be taken up in areas prone to waterlogging to prevent mosquito breeding. All low-lying areas will be filled to prevent waterlogging, and defunct wells and borewells fixed.

Under the Pattana Prakruthi Vanalu (PPVs) programme, preparatory works such as site clearance, fencing, drilling of borewells and energising, along with digging pits and filling them with soil and manure in the newly proposed 528 PPVs, would be expedited. At the town level, the construction of Vaikuntadhamams has been proposed to ensure at least one facility in each Urban Local Body. As many as 165 Vaikuntadhamams have been sanctioned and tenders are being floated to execute the works at the earliest.

Similarly, the construction of integrated vegetable and meat markets would also be expedited. At least 139 markets have been sanctioned and works are under progress.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .