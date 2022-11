Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan announces Rs 1 lakh for Ippatam victims

(File Photo) Pawan Kalyan has announced an assistance of Rs. One lakh for each of the victims in Ippatam village in Mangalagiri constituency

Amaravati: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has announced an assistance of Rs. One lakh for each of the victims in Ippatam village in Mangalagiri constituency who were affected due to the road-widening programme.

JSP Political Affairs Committee president Nadendla Manohar who released a statement to this effect, said that the villagers had extended cooperation for the party’s anniversary meeting in March last year and therefore were victimised by the government.