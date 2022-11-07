Pawan Kalyan draws flak for ‘arrogance’ and ‘irresponsible acts’

Hyderabad: A video of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan sitting on the roof of a moving car is going viral across social media platforms. The clip is from when he was visiting Ippatam village in the Guntur district.

In the video, one can also see his supporters and security persons dangling on the side of the moving car. The car behind him also had people sitting on the top and hanging from the sides. Some other supporters were travelling with him on two-wheelers, without helmets.

Moments after the video went viral, the actor’s huge fan base and other supporters of his work hailed him to be a ‘people’s leader’ and appreciated his ‘swag’. Some also said that it looked like a scene out of a movie.

Although there was appreciation, scores of users also expressed that it was irresponsible of him and that he was setting the wrong example. Some others also were of the opinion that the video is a testament to his arrogance.

While one concerned user asked, “Is it legal to travel like this on road @PawanKalyan,” another said, “Should file case on road traffic regulations by whoever it and pseudo constitutional court in AP court open their eyes not only on YCP party and present people elected government, on others too.”

“What is the message he’s giving to youngster’s? Who is responsible for those families if anything happens unexpectedly? This is strictly condemnable. A stringent action to be taken in filing a case against him( Film Hero) (sic),” wrote one user implying that youngsters are likely to follow his footsteps.

To his fans arguing that no one would imitate that, one user wrote, “But is it proper for a political party head to do that? What’s he prompting his millions of fans and common people to do? Well one may say that others needn’t take a cue from that but yes we are a demure crowd emulating exactly the matinee idols(sic).”

Amid emotional images of the JanaSena President meeting the villagers who allegedly lost their houses for road widening, are the noticeable words of caution by common people on Twitter.

