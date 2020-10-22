Pay ex-gratia to TS ryots for crop loss: Cong MLA

Rajagopal Reddy criticized the State government for not making any announcement on purchase of cotton from the farmers

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Nalgonda: Munugode MLA and Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Thursday urged the State government to sanction ex-gratia to the farmers, who suffered losses due to rains. Along with the party members, Rajagopal Reddy went on a day-long hunger strike at Munugode to press for his demand.

Rajagopal Reddy criticized the State government for not making any announcement on purchase of cotton from the farmers. He urged the Chief Minister to clarify why the Ministers and MLAs were not consoling the farmers, who suffered crop loss due to rains. He wanted the State government to identify the tenant farmers and extend financial help to those who faced crop damage.

He demanded that cotton be purchased from farmers without any condition of moisture percentage. He wanted the government to extend ex-gratia of Rs 20,000 per acre to the farmers, whose paddy crops were damaged due to recent rains. After ending his hunger strike in the evening, he has submitted a memorandum to the district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil.

