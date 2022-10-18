Pay Rs 500 to get first-hand experience of prison life

Published Date - 05:03 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Want to be a prisoner for one day? You can now live behind the bars as a jail in Uttarakhand is renting out rooms for those seeking to rule out their bandhan yog.

One can stay in Haldwani Jail by paying a day’s rent which is just Rs 500. The superintendent of the jail has said that if one wants to stay in jail, then a separate room will be provided for them in the old wing. However, permission for this odd arrangement has to come from the headquarters.

Some jails have also started renting out cells to people to experience prison life.

Tourists visiting a colonial-era jail in the Medak district of Telangana can get a first-hand experience of prison life. The inmates will be provided with a prison uniform made of khadi, a steel meal plate, and glass, a mug besides washing soap, bathing soap, bedding, and other facilities as per the state prison manual, in addition to a fan.

Project feel like Jail was also launched at the Tihar Central Jail in Delhi, where 5-6 rooms are available for tourists who will be ‘pretend inmates’. This entails being served prison food and performing daily tasks that would be attributed to them and even sleeping on the floor like a real prisoner.