Paytm Founder all praise for Barack Obama

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

The video he tweeted has over 1.7 million views and is doing the rounds across social media platforms.

Hyderabad: Former United States President Barack Obama is one of the most loved politicians across the world. His suave appearance and the way he speaks were somewhat missed by the public after he left office.

Recently, he was seen active once again campaigning for the Democrats leading up to the mid-term elections this month. From rallies to speeches, President Obama was seen going all out for his former colleague Joe Biden’s administration.

In one such speech, he spoke about why senior citizens deserve social security, a programme run by the US federal government. His power-packed speech in the typical Obama style was aimed at the voters of Wisconsin.

Tweeting a clip from that speech, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm Founder, heaped praises on the former President. “Barak is such an awesome public speaker! I simply love his speech delivery — even today, he has punch! (sic),” he wrote.

Appreciating his public speaking skills, one user wrote, “I think Obama is a lesson in how to communicate, articulate, use body language and his eye contact with audience makes them just listen to it like hypnotism!!”

Barak is such an awesome public speaker ! I simply love his speech delivery — even today, he has punch ! pic.twitter.com/EyfpYvAR33 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) November 6, 2022