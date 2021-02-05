PD Act invoked against seasoned burglar in Siddipet

The accused was identified as Dabbeta Balalingam (27), a native of Rayavaram in Jagadevpur Mandal

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 6:19 pm

Siddipet: Siddipet Police have invoked PD Act against another burglar. The accused was identified as Dabbeta Balalingam (27), a native of Rayavaram in Jagadevpur Mandal. Balalingam,, who was residing in Gajwel town, was working in a petrol pump. The man, who was addicted to bad habits from childhood, had developed an habit of looting the houses wearing masks, and gloves. He had spent three years in juvenile home. Since he had involved in as many as 54 theft cases, Balalingam was arrested. He was remanded in 2019. On his release in the year 2020, he had failed to mend his ways.After moving to Gajwel in February 2020, Balalingam had involved in a number of theft cases. He was again arrested during the December 2020 when he looted the house of a teacher in Gajwel town. Balalingam, who involved in 20 thefts in houses in Gajwel town, taken away 26.7 grams of the gold, 1.92 KGs of silver and cash. Gajwel Police have receovered the gold and silver ornaments and others worth Rs 15 lakhs from him on his arrest. He was remanded by a court. Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis has said that they have presented the PD Act papers to the accused in the presence of the Jailor in Cherlapally Prison on February 4. The Siddipet Police have also invoked PD Act against two others recently.

