Peddapalli: 200 fishermen to participate in boating contest

Matsyaveera KCR Cup-2020 competition to be held in river Godavari today

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Peddapalli: Elaborate arrangements have been made for regatta competitions (boating competition) — ‘Matsyaveera KCR Cup-2020’ — that will be held in the river Godavari on the outskirts of Godavarikhani town on Sunday.

About 200 fishermen from various parts of the State will participate in the competition to be held from 10 am to 4 pm. Around 50,000 people are expected to view the event.

Ministers Srinivas Goud (Tourism and Sports) and Koppula Eshwar (Welfare) are likely to inaugurate the event. Local MLA Korukanti Chander, the brainchild behind the boating race, reviewed the arrangements.

Enough water accumulated in the Godavari for about 100 km from Medigadda to Dharmapuri following the construction of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. The idea was explored after seeing the backwaters of Sundilla barrage at Godavari bridge on the outskirts of Godavarikhani of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation.

Regatta competitions were conducted for the first time on October 29 last year. A total of 217 boat racers had taken part then.

Besides 20 volunteers underwent training in boating competitions through Telangana Adventure and Aqua Tourism, six from Telangana Life Saving Academy and 30 others have been deployed to monitor the event.

The participants will be divided into ten batches. Players have to ride boats for 1.4 km and in each round, three people will be selected. A total of 30 players will be selected for the final round. While first prize is Rs 25,000, second prize is Rs 15,000 and third Rs 10,000.

The MLA said Godavari belt was being developed as a tourism spot as water in the river will be available through the year.

