Peddapalli Collector launches ‘Lunch and Learn’ programme in govt school

As part of the programme, all 63 district level officers will visit the government schools, gurukulam schools and welfare hostels on every Wednesday and have lunch along with students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Collector Muzammil Khan having lunch with students while launching lunch and learn programme in Telangana minorities residential school (girls) Peddapalli.

Peddapalli: In order to encourage the students studying in government schools, district administration has come up with an innovative programme ‘Lunch and Learn’. Collector Muzammil Khan formally launched the programme on Wednesday.

As part of the programme, all 63 district level officers will visit the government schools, gurukulam schools and welfare hostels on every Wednesday and have lunch along with students.

While having lunch, officials will interact with the students and educate them about various social issues, career guidance and other issues.

Besides having lunch, officials will also observe the facilities, quality of food being supplied to students and education standards and submit the report to the collector. It will help the district administration to take steps to improve facilities, quality of food and education standards, an education department officer said.While launching the programme in Telangana Minorities Residential School (Girls), Rangampalli, Collector collected food items such as rice, curry, sambar and egg by standing in a queue line along with other students.

While collecting different food items from different women who were serving them, he enquired whether necessary ingredients were used for preparation of different dishes.

Later, the Collector had lunch by sitting along with the students. Interacting with students, he enquired about their English, Hindi and Telugu language skills and subjects being taught to them.

He informed that the people, who studied in government schools, have reached higher positions. Moreover, the scientist who participated in Chandrayan-3 had also studied in government schools, he informed and advised the students to practice meditation and yoga regularly for a peaceful mind, which would help in achieving goals.