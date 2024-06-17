Konappa consoles parents of 6-year old girl raped, killed in Peddapalli

Konappa assured all support from the government by helping the couple Elkari Mahesh and Salakka in meeting minister Seethakka soon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 08:08 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Former Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa consoled bereaved parents of a six-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Peddapalli district recently, in Dahegaon mandal centre on Monday.

Konappa assured all support from the government by helping the couple Elkari Mahesh and Salakka in meeting minister Seethakka soon. He extended a financial aid of Rs 25,000 to the couple. He termed the incident as unfortunate and said that the offenders would be punished soon. He paid tributes to the girl.

He was accompanied by the Congress leaders Ravi Srinivas and members of the party.

The couple migrated to Katnapalli of Sultanabad mandal in Peddapalli district in search of livelihood. Their daughter was raped and murdered by one Vinod Majhi on June 13 night. Vinod was already arrested