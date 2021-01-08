Peddapalli: Income Tax officials attacked in Nandi Medaram

ITO N. Venugopal Rao sustained serious head injuries while Income Tax Inspector Lingam suffered injuries on his back when an infra company employees attacked them

Hyderabad: An Income Tax Officer (ITO) and an Income Tax Inspector sustained injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by employees of an infra company in Nandi Medaram in Peddapalli district on Thursday night.

ITO N. Venugopal Rao sustained serious head injuries while Income Tax Inspector Lingam suffered injuries on his back when the infra company employees attacked them with sticks and hurled stones on them forcing them to vacate the company site while conducting an inspection.

Rao and Lingam, along with two assistants, went to the company site around 8 p.m. on Thursday and examined the records. At 9.30 p.m., a group of employees allegedly started hurling stones on the quartet and attacked them with sticks. Even as the I-T officials were trying to convince them, the attackers did not budge resulting in injuries to Rao and Lingam.

The other two I-T employees escaped unhurt, Dharmaram police said. Rao has been kept under observation at a private hospital in Karimnagar district while Lingam was treated as an out-patient.

Based on a complaint lodged by Lingam, the police booked an attempt to murder case under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against those involved in the incident and arrested two persons, who were remanded to judicial custody.

In Hyderabad, the I-T department employees staged a demonstration at Income Tax Towers in AC Guards here on Friday condemning the attack on the I-T officials in Nandi Medaram. They demanded stern action against the accused involved in the case.

