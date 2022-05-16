Peddapalli: Intermediate student dies after falling from school building

Published Date - 02:07 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Representation Image

Peddapalli: A final year intermediate student died after falling from the third floor of the college building on Sunday night in Telangana State Minority Residential School, Narrashalpalli of NTPC. The student Mohd Rauf was a resident of Ganganagar in Godavarikhani. According to students and staff of the school, Rauf along with a few other students went to the third floor of the building around 10 pm. Knowing that the students were there on the top floor of the building, school staff went to the third floor to bring them back.

Noticing the staff reaching to them, students ran helter-skelter to avoid being caught by the staff. In a process, Rauf fell down from the top of the building and sustained severe injuries. The school authorities immediately rushed him to Godavarikhani area hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment. The NTPC police began investigation after registering a case.

