BJP activists attack each other in Peddapalli

Trouble began during the BJP Peddapalli candidate Gomasa Srinivas’s campaign rally in the town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 05:02 PM

Peddapalli: Internal bickering in the BJP district unit came to the fore on Thursday with two groups attacking each other in Peddapalli town.

Trouble began during the BJP Peddapalli candidate Gomasa Srinivas’s campaign rally in the town. When the rally reached near the Peddapalli agriculture marketyard, followers of former MLA and senior BJP leader Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy and another leader Dugyala Pradeep Kumar entered into an argument. As the argument turned serious, both sides attacked each other on Rajiv Rahadari. Followers of Ramakrishna Reddy tried to attack BJP district president Sunil Reddy as well.

Police intervened and brought the situation under control.