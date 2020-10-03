Peddapalli, Mancherial SHE Teams told to focus more on cybercrimes

DCP (Administration) N Ashok Kumar conducted a meeting with the heads and members of SHE Teams from Peddapalli and Mancherial districts at the Millennium Hall

Peddapalli: DCP (Administration) N Ashok Kumar instructed SHE Teams to concentrate more on cybercrimes as harassment, threatening and blackmailing incidents on online platforms have increased. He asked them to keep an eye on sexual abuse of children.

The DCP conducted a meeting with the heads and members of SHE Teams from Peddapalli and Mancherial districts at the Millennium Hall, NTPC, on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he wanted the teams to identify crime-prone areas and keep a round-the-clock vigil with the help of law and order police.

Besides controlling crime against women, SHE Teams must also extend support to victims by instilling confidence in them. The DCP instructed the staff to respond immediately to Dial 100 calls and alert officials. Instructing to intensify vigilance in the localities where women stay and gather in big numbers besides in bus stands and buses, he wanted the teams to educate women about the Hawkeye technology.

Instead of confining to awareness programmes and counselling, SHE Teams should enhance the image of the Police Department by controlling crime against women, he said.

