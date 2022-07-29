Peddapalli: PF, pension certificates distributed to retired employees of Kesoram Cement

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

PF Regional Commissioner Thanaiah addressing employees in a programme held in Kesoram Cement Factory, Basanthnagar on Friday.

Peddapalli: Twenty-one retired employees of Kesoram Cement Factory, Basanthnagar, were handed over PF and pension scheme certificates in a programme held in the factory on Friday.

As part of Prayaas to Viswaas programme, Employees Provident Fund officials from Karimnagar region office distributed certificates to retired employees.

Speaking on the occasion, employees said that earlier, they used to make rounds around the PF office to get PF and pension certificates. They thanked the officials for giving PF and pension scheme certificates to them by visiting the factory.

Regional PF Commissioner Thanaiah, Enforcement Officer Mohan Reddy, PF officer Aliveni, factory plant head Srinivas Reddy, HR head Govinda Rao, permanent union president Bayyapu Manohar Reddy and general secretary Rajamouli, temporary union president Sura Sammaiah, and others were present.