New ‘Family Pension’ Amendment for Government Women Employees | Indian Government Pension Rules

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian government has amended the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, allowing female government employees to nominate their children for family pensions after their own death. This change addresses situations involving marital discord and allows families of missing employees to receive a family pension.

