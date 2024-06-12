Telangana: Additional quantum of pension for those attaining 70 yrs and above

The enhancement will be 15 percent of the basic pension from 70 years to 75 years, 20 percent of the basic pension from 75 years to less than 80 years, 30 percent of the basic pension from 80 years to less than 85 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 06:32 PM

Hyderabad: An additional quantum of pension has been sanctioned for State government pensioners and family pensioners based on their age taking into consideration the recommendations made in the Pay Revision Commission report submitted on December 30, 2020.

The enhancement will be 15 percent of the basic pension from 70 years to 75 years, 20 percent of the basic pension from 75 years to less than 80 years, 30 percent of the basic pension from 80 years to less than 85 years. It will be 40 percent of the basic pension from 85 years to less than 90 years, 50 percent of the basic pension from 90 years to less than 95 years, 60 percent of the basic pension from 95 years to less than 100 years, and 100 percent of the basic pension for those aged 100 years and more.

The additional quantum of pension has to be worked out on revised basic pension or revised consolidated basic family pension with effect from July 1, 2018 and the monetary benefits shall be allowed with effect from April 4, 2020. The amount of additional quantum of pension has to be shown distinctly in the pension payments order.